Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Study: Record number of road rage shootings happening in U.S., peaking during pandemic

A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.
A gun-control advocacy group found that last year was one of the deadliest on record for the U.S.(Source: Eric Popper via CNN)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found road rage shootings are on the rise in the U.S.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Support Fund, a gun-control advocacy group, found 44 people a month were killed or injured in road rage shootings last year, double the average reported in 2019.

And over the last three years, the numbers have increased, according to the advocacy group.

Overall, 728 road rage shootings happened in 2021, the highest number in the six years the group said it has recorded such incidents. And it amounts to someone getting injured or killed every 17 hours.

The group said it doesn’t know what’s causing the increase in road rage shootings, but the pandemic and its effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives and worsened existing ones.

The study reports it gathered information from the gun violence archives database, a nonprofit database that gathers and verifies data from law enforcement and government, along with other sources.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Coroner: Human remains found in Newburgh identified as male
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with storming Capitol
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe weather across the South
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law