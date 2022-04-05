Birthday Club
Madisonville taking steps to be better prepared in the event of a disaster

Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction.
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly four months after a tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky, the Madisonville City Council heard the first reading of a pair of ordinances to address emergency housing.

The first would allow smaller residences to be built on properties that already have a house.

Should a disaster make a home unlivable, the second dwelling could serve as a backup.

The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow temporary homes to be parked on a person’s property in an event like the December 10 tornado – either destroying a home or making it unlivable.

That temporary home, like a trailer, would need to have potable water, be connected to the city’s sewer system or a wastewater tank and be connected to an approved power source.

The property owner would also have to submit a site plan to the city.

The council is expected to vote on both ordinances at a future meeting.

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Early primary voting to begin Tuesday in Indiana