Madisonville taking steps to be better prepared in the event of a disaster

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly four months after a tornado ripped through parts of western Kentucky, the Madisonville City Council heard the first reading of a pair of ordinances to address emergency housing.

The first would allow smaller residences to be built on properties that already have a house.

Should a disaster make a home unlivable, the second dwelling could serve as a backup.

The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow temporary homes to be parked on a person’s property in an event like the December 10 tornado – either destroying a home or making it unlivable.

That temporary home, like a trailer, would need to have potable water, be connected to the city’s sewer system or a wastewater tank and be connected to an approved power source.

The property owner would also have to submit a site plan to the city.

The council is expected to vote on both ordinances at a future meeting.

