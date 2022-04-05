Madisonville couple shares legacy of Mahr Park donors

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Mahr Park Arboretum is 265 acres of land where Dr. Mahr and his wife used to live. When they passed away, they donated the land to Madisonville for it to become a park.

The park director, Ashton Robinson, says it is home to 25 different types of trees, 40 acres of forest and about 2 and a half miles of paved walking trails.

All of the land used to be home to the Mahrs and their farm, but now their home is a visitors center, and the land is a park.

”The Mahrs were very giving people, and I think they wanted the community to have something to remember,” said park volunteer Beverly Hamman. “And I think they would be pleased if they could see how the park is being used.”

Dr. Mahr came to Madisonville in 1953 and was one of the five doctors who started the Trover Clinic.

Trover Clinic is one of the first sources of medical care in the area.

Dr. Hamman moved to Madisonville in 1968. The two started working together and became friends. Hamman and his wife now volunteer and donate to the park.

Park director Robinson says they’re an impressive couple.

”Willing to just do whatever they can for their community to make it a better place,” said Robinson.

They say Beverly Hamman is one of their most dedicated volunteers, and isn’t afraid to do some of the harder jobs.

”I have a pickaxe,” said Beverly.

One of the Hamman’s most recent donations is the statue at the center of the play area in the park, titled “Circle of Peace.”

They say they’re working to leave a legacy, much like the Mahrs did.

”It’s nice to come to the end of your professional, and almost end of your natural life and be happy with the choices you’ve made,” said Dr. Jack Hamman.

The Hammans are still going strong despite their age. Dr. Hamman retired last June at the age of 88.

