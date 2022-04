OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture will be speaking on the state’s agriculture disaster relief program in Ohio County Tuesday.

Dr. Ryan Quarles is speaking at 12:30 at the Ohio County Farm and Garden Center.

That’s off of Highway 69 North in Hartford.

We’ll have updates for you tonight on 14 news.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.