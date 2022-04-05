Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Long-Term Recovery Committee to begin reaching out to families

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee wants the public to know they will being having case managers reach out to area families effected by tornadoes.

They say this will begin happening on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The committee wants people to know if you get one of these phone calls, it is not a scam.

They say their workers are still trying to help families across Hopkins County.

