Green River District reports 6 new COVID deaths, 54 cases in past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 54 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 29.

Officials say of the new cases, 25 were in Henderson County, 21 were in Daviess County, three were in Ohio County, two were in Union County, and one was in each Hancock, McLean and Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included four residents of Daviess County and two residents of McLean County.

The district is now reporting an average of eight cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,435 cases, 385 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,282 cases, 119 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,525 cases, 100 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,643 cases, 164 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,940 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,586 cases, 52 deaths

Union Co. - 4,274 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,397 cases, 26 deaths

