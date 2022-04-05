Birthday Club
Green River District reports 6 new COVID deaths, 54 cases in past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 54 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 29.

Officials say of the new cases, 25 were in Henderson County, 21 were in Daviess County, three were in Ohio County, two were in Union County, and one was in each Hancock, McLean and Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included four residents of Daviess County and two residents of McLean County.

The district is now reporting an average of eight cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,435 cases, 385 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,282 cases, 119 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,525 cases, 100 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,643 cases, 164 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,940 cases, 52 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,586 cases, 52 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,274 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,397 cases, 26 deaths

