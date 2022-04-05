Golf Gives Back makes six-figure donation to Southern Indiana nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Representatives from Golf Gives Back and several other Evansville organizations met up Tuesday to award a big donation to a Southern Indiana non-profit.

“Today was our charitable announcement of $50,000 to Building Blocks for their pre-k initiative, and it was also matched by the Wellborn Baptist Foundation for $50,000,” said Golf Gives Back Chair Jack Pate. “So, $100,000 to Building Blocks.”

Building Blocks works to connect teachers and share information about childcare.

CEO Aleisha Sheridan says this money will go to pre-k education for at-risk children.

“It’s beautiful to see the community understanding the importance of investment in early childhood,” said Sheridan. “We know national statistics and things like that, but at a local level to have people say ‘yes we want to partner with you, we know you’ll be good stewards of the dollar and you’ll be putting it where it will have the most impact.’”

Sheridan says the money will go to training teachers, and creating better programs.

A speech pathologist by trade, Sheridan says the first few years of a kid’s life are the most crucial.

“What you’re investing now, that rate of return later on in life, the citizens we’re raising, the people in our communities,” Sheridan said.

“It just makes all the sense in the world,” said Pate. “The beauty of this program is there are proven outcomes. There’s a proven return on your investment.”

Golf gives back also donated an additional $10,000, which will be divided among several other community organizations.

