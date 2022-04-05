Evansville man accused of killing pregnant woman pleads not guilty to charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder suspect faced a judge Tuesday morning.

30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Terry is accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street last week.

Terry is facing several charges including murder and an enhancement for the “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

He’s due back on court in May.

