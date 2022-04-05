Birthday Club
Evansville man accused of killing pregnant woman pleads not guilty to charges

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder suspect faced a judge Tuesday morning.

30-year-old Scott Terry Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Scott Terry, Jr.
Scott Terry, Jr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Terry is accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home on West Indiana Street last week.

[Previous Story: Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester]

Terry is facing several charges including murder and an enhancement for the “termination of a pregnancy during the murder.”

[Previous Story: Police: Evansville Man facing additional charges in murder on West Indiana St.]

He’s due back on court in May.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

