EFD implementing new traffic light technology

Newscast Recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says they will begin using a new system that will help them when driving to a fire.

According to EFD officials, their trucks can weigh up to almost 50,000 pounds.

Assistant Fire Chief Paul Anslinger says getting them going after being fully stopped is a monumental effort. It’s not the same as stopping and starting your everyday car at a light.

That’s where the Traffic Light Preemption Plan comes in.

One little black box sits in the middle of the firetruck’s cab. When the lights come on, it goes to work.

The instrument is connected to the traffic lights in the city, and plans out how to get fire fighters in their trucks to hit all green lights on the way to a scene.

“As the fire trucks are in emergency response mode, it starts clearing a path for them as they’re running down the street,” says Anslinger.

Now, it’s not going to turn all cross-traffic lights from green to red at the drop of a hat.

Rather, it works in a gradual shift. Anslinger says, most people will have no idea that it’s even happening.

In fact, Anslinger says that if the truck is turning onto a long stretch of road where traffic is backed up, the system will actually work in reverse order.

It will have the lights further away begin turning green while working its way back to where the truck is.

Anslinger says that it does this so traffic can go ahead and start moving in front of the truck, so that people can get out of the way.

“They’ll actually see the firetruck coming, start looking at the firetruck and not realize that the lights are changing on them because they’re already doing their heads-up awareness of a firetruck coming,” says Anslinger, “to them, they don’t notice anything. The firefighters don’t notice anything, they just drive the truck.”

Now, Anslinger says he can look forward to less wear on the trucks, lower fuel consumption, and most importantly, faster response times without having to speed.

Anslinger says that it all started with an idea about how to keep their trucks safe if they have to edge out into traffic to see around a turn, and it grew into the preemptive system.

He says that it’s incredible technology.

