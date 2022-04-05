Birthday Club
Cloudy, More Rain

Patchy Fog Early
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and rain this morning then mostly cloudy and mainly dry this afternoon. High temps in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with showers late. Temps dropping into the lower 50s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday, breezy with showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 50s.  The severe weather threat is low but isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing small hail. Wednesday night, mostly clear and cool as lows dip into the lower 40s.

Thursday, brighter skies and cool as high temps remain below normal in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

