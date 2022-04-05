Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Arrest made after investigation into thefts from 13 construction sites

Nathan Browning.
Nathan Browning.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation into thefts from construction sites led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation started in March when they received several reports of construction sites being broken into and items stolen.

Over the course of a month, officials say 13 sites had reported thefts.

They were eventually able to identify Nathan Browning as a suspect.

Authorities say they arrested Browning outside of a construction site on the morning of April 1.

They say they were able to recover several stolen items after searching a property in Hatfield, Indiana.

Browning was arrested and is facing theft and burglary charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Coroner: Human remains found in Newburgh identified as male
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school

Latest News

Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Coroner: Human remains found in Newburgh identified as male
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction.
Madisonville taking steps to be better prepared in the event of a disaster
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Coroner releases name of victim in deadly hit & run
Green River District reports 6 new COVID deaths, 54 cases in past week