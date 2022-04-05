Arrest made after investigation into thefts from 13 construction sites

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation into thefts from construction sites led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say the investigation started in March when they received several reports of construction sites being broken into and items stolen.

Over the course of a month, officials say 13 sites had reported thefts.

They were eventually able to identify Nathan Browning as a suspect.

Authorities say they arrested Browning outside of a construction site on the morning of April 1.

They say they were able to recover several stolen items after searching a property in Hatfield, Indiana.

Browning was arrested and is facing theft and burglary charges.

