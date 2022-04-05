Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Aces baseball secures first-ever series sweep of a power five opponent

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team swept Michigan State in a three-game series this weekend.

The sweep marks the program’s first-ever three-game series sweep of a Big Ten opponent. It also marks the first time the Aces have swept a power five opponent in program history.

After the weekend sweep, Aces junior Mark Shallenberger was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. A dominant power-hitter, Shallenberger is hitting .392 and is ranked fourth in the MVC with a .496 on-base percentage.

Another Ace who contributed big runs was fifth-year second baseman Evan Berkey. Berkey hit home runs in back-to-back games, securing four in the last six games and six home runs this season.

The Aces continue their homestand Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Rodriguez.
Affidavit: 16-yr-old arrested after deadly hit & run in Evansville
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville

Latest News

H.S. Softball Highlights: Gibson Southern vs Mater Dei
H.S. Softball Highlights: Gibson Southern vs Mater Dei
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Union Co. vs Harrison
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Union Co. vs Harrison
H.S. Softball Highlights: Gibson Southern vs Mater Dei
H.S. Softball Highlights: Gibson Southern vs Mater Dei
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Union Co. vs Harrison
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Union Co. vs Harrison