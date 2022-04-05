Aces baseball secures first-ever series sweep of a power five opponent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team swept Michigan State in a three-game series this weekend.

The sweep marks the program’s first-ever three-game series sweep of a Big Ten opponent. It also marks the first time the Aces have swept a power five opponent in program history.

After the weekend sweep, Aces junior Mark Shallenberger was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. A dominant power-hitter, Shallenberger is hitting .392 and is ranked fourth in the MVC with a .496 on-base percentage.

Another Ace who contributed big runs was fifth-year second baseman Evan Berkey. Berkey hit home runs in back-to-back games, securing four in the last six games and six home runs this season.

The Aces continue their homestand Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

