VCPO: Evansville man guilty of firearm possession by serious violent felon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was found guilty of firearm possession by serious violent felon from an incident in June 2021.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, while in the process of picking a jury for his trial, 62-year-old Patrick Blackwell pled guilty to several charges in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

Patrick Blackwell. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Those charges were listed as the following:

- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)

- Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

- Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement

Last June, Blackwell led law enforcement on a chase through multiple parts of Evansville while weaving in and out of traffic.

[Previous Story: Evansville chase ends in standoff, deputies say]

Officials say, due to Blackwell’s criminal history, he also pled guilty to the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement which will be assessed at his sentencing hearing.

According to a press release, Blackwell will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on April 29 at 9:00 a.m.

