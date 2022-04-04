Birthday Club
Prayer vigil organized for Evansville murder victim

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday evening, a candlelight vigil was held for Candilyn Sexton, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Friends and family gathered on West Indiana Street for the vigil to remember Sexton. Loved ones brought flowers, balloons and signs as they honored Sexton and her child, and shared memories about her life.

“All I can say is it’s sad that it even had to happen,” said Barbara Maveety, Candilyn’s great aunt. “We’re all gonna miss her a lot. We’re all getting together to have a vigil for Candilyn and her baby.”

“Candilyn was a very good kid, very articulate the way she talked, very personable, great with her kids, and it’s a terrible loss for her kids and everyone who loved her,” said Ted Myers, a friend of the family. “So our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

