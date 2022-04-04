Birthday Club
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville

Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say they engaged in a pursuit after a man flagged down officers, saying he needed help on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man kept driving after he flagged them down, starting a chase near Washington Avenue and Lodge Avenue. Officials say they turned on their lights and tried to pull him over, but he proceeded to keep driving, running red lights and stop signs on the way.

Police say they eventually found and arrested Adonis Cooper Sr.

He is facing charges for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

