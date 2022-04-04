Police: Evansville Man facing additional charges in murder on West Indiana St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New charges have been added in the West Indiana Street shooting.

As we reported last week, police say 30-year-old Scott Terry is accused of shooting Candilyn Sexton in her home Wednesday morning.

[Previous Story: Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester]

Terry was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement.

County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann says they’ve also filed for a sentencing enhancement after learning Sexton was pregnant when she was killed.

“The termination of human pregnancy enhancement is something we add usually after the autopsy has been completed,” Hermann says. “We wanted to be able to prove definitively that the victim was pregnant. In this case, I believe there will be some evidence that he knew about that ahead of time and you put in some medical records and you obviously have the results from the coroner’s office as well.”

Terry is due in court Tuesday.

Sexton’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the four kids she leaves behind.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

