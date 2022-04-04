Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after they say they received a tip about human remains being found.

Officers say they were called to the riverfront near the Old Lock and Dam Saturday afternoon when human remains were found in the area.

Officers say they found the remains in a wooded area.

Officials tell us the identity and cause of death have not been determined.

The Newburgh Police Department is working with the Warrick County Coroner’s Office in the ongoing investigation.

