Part of W. Franklin St. blocked by fire crews.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews have part of West Franklin Street shut down in Evansville right now.

They were called to a structure fire between West Illinois and West Franklin Street.

Officials say that fire has been put out but crews are still on scene and Franklin Street remains closed from 12th Avenue to Saint Joseph.

They ask the public to avoid the area.

Our crew on scene tell us five people were in the three apartments above Aqua Care Pool.

We’re told all got out.

Official tell us they were concerned about potentially harmful chemicals in Aqua Care.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to learn more information.

