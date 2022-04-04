Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Part of W. Franklin St. blocked by fire crews

Part of W. Franklin St. blocked by fire crews
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews have part of West Franklin Street shut down in Evansville right now.

They were called to a structure fire between West Illinois and West Franklin Street.

Officials say that fire has been put out but crews are still on scene and Franklin Street remains closed from 12th Avenue to Saint Joseph.

They ask the public to avoid the area.

Our crew on scene tell us five people were in the three apartments above Aqua Care Pool.

We’re told all got out.

Official tell us they were concerned about potentially harmful chemicals in Aqua Care.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Lively and Mason Sproat
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
A Jasper man is facing theft charges after police say he attempted to shoplift on Friday.
Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident

Latest News

Part of W. Franklin St. blocked by fire crews.
Part of W. Franklin St. blocked by fire crews
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville
Area fundraiser supports children with terminal or life-threatening conditions.
Area fundraiser supports children with terminal or life-threatening conditions
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville
Merry Mint opens in downtown Evansville