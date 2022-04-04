Birthday Club
OPD: Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting, one man arrested

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of Crittenden Street Monday afternoon.

They say it happened around 3:21 p.m.

OPD says once they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound.

According to a press release, that man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say they responded and arrested Daniel Jackson for assault 1st degree.

Officials say the shooting was a result from a dispute between neighbors.

OPD is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

