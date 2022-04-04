Newburgh woman sells paintings for Ukraine

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyubov Pechin of Newburgh is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and she was there just a week before Russia dropped the first bombs.

14 News first spoke to her several weeks ago about how her family has been stuck in the country.

Since then, she has opened an art exhibit at the Newburgh Chandler Public Library.

She explained that in the last few weeks, her son and son-in-law have moved closer to the frontline.

“They are by Krivoy Yog,” she said. “This is just 50 kilometers, this is 35 miles from Russia Troops.”

She said each day is difficult, but she has found some time to paint.

She explained that painting for her is a form of meditation, as well as a hobby.

Starting on April 2, she began displaying her artworks at the library in the hopes of selling them to raise money for Ukraine.

Each painting sold will have a donation to Ukrainian refugees and the army.

Pechin said she hopes to see the country free from war and rebuilding soon.

“It will be [a] nice beautiful country like before,” she said.

Her art will be on display until the end of April.

The paintings cost between $40 and $70.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.