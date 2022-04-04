Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We could learn more about a hit and run in Evansville. Dispatch says one person was hit on Franklin and Weinbach. We’ll be checking in with authorities this morning.

Family and friends are remembering Candilyn Sexton. The pregnant woman was shot and killed in Evansville last week. The accused shooter is set to appear in court this week.

A deadly mass shooting in Sacramento, California has left the community seeking answers. Six people are dead and 12 others hurt. Authorities say they’re searching for several shooters.

We’re less than a month away from dozens of brave souls rappelling off of Evansville’s nine-story CenterPoint Energy building.

