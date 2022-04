EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new event space in downtown Evansville.

Merry Mint held their grand opening Saturday.

It’s on Walnut Street.

Owners say it’s a celebration boutique and event space.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday.

