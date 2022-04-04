Lilly King reflects on Indianapolis hosting 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Indianapolis is planning for a major event coming to the city in 2024.

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials are coming to the Circle City with the event set to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This means that Evansville native and Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will be part of the competition.

14 Sports had a chance to catch up with King on Sunday about the team trials taking place in her home state.

“For me, it’s awesome because definitely going to get a hometown crowd in there,” King said. “I always swim really well in Indy, so I’m excited for that. I think for everybody else, the swimming community, in general, is comfortable with swimming in Indianapolis, so I think they’re excited to be there as well. So it will be at [Lucas Oil Stadium]. We’re gonna have two 50-meter pools, one for competition and one for warmup, and then a 25-yard pool as well for warmup purposes. It’s the first swim meet ever held in a football stadium, so it’s gonna be awesome.”

King just returned from a professional swim meet in San Antonio, where she won both the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.