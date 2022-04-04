Lane restrictions set for Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County should expect lane restrictions on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Crews will begin asphalt resurfacing between mile markers 42 and 43.

Officials say the outside lanes for both east and westbound traffic will be restricted for the first part of this project.

They will then shift their work to the inside lanes.

This project is scheduled to take roughly two months.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.