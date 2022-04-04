Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms they received a call about a situation at Fairlawn Elementary School last week around 9:50 a.m.

EPD says that call came in from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Police on Wednesday, March 31.

Parents and guardians of Fairlawn students are saying that was the same day an elementary student reportedly brought a gun to school.

The guardian of one Fairlawn student, Kim Wood, says she can’t believe that she had to find out through social media.

“I seen on Facebook where there was a child that came to school and had a gun, and I thought well, it’s not on the news so what’s going on here?” says Wood.

Wood says, she immediately took the next step.

“I got ahold of my granddaughter’s teacher, and the next thing I knew, the principal was calling me,” says Wood, “and she said, no one was in harm’s way, the gun was unloaded.”

Wood says the principal told her about the incident.

Jason Woebkenberg of EVSC gave us a statement Monday.

That statement said the following:

“We cannot legally disclose certain information about student matters. As part of our security and safety measures, we conduct a thorough assessment protocol to determine the type of communication warranted should an incident occur in one of our schools. We communicate with the individuals who are directly involved with the incident. The entire school community is notified whenever a situation involves a credible threat to all students and staff. We have learned through experience that decisions regarding communication must be carefully considered to reduce the potential for rumors that can lead to unnecessary disruption.”

Wood says, she would just like to be informed about what’s going on.

“I’d like to know what happened, exactly what happened and why they didn’t call anyone,” says Wood.

Fairlawn Elementary School declined to comment on the incident.

We’ll continue to update you once we know more.

