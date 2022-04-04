Evansville bookstore selected to host international “Where’s Waldo” event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville book store has been chosen to host an international event.

Your Brother’s Bookstore was selected to be one of the 300 out of 4,000 bookstores to host the “Where’s Waldo” international event.

“Where’s Waldo” will be coming to Your Brother’s Bookstore starting in July, and will end with a big event on July 13.

Co-owner of the store, Sam Morris says the purpose of the event is to promote the community and local businesses.

“We’re partnering with 24 other local businesses, which will all be hiding a cardboard Waldo somewhere in their store,” Morris says. “There will be a card where you go to the 24 places and find Waldo. They sign off that you found it, and then in the end we have a drawing for a gift basket.”

Some of the other businesses partnering with the bookstore are Emerald Design, River City Coffee and Sixth and Zero.

