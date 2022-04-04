EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says two men are in custody after a lengthy investigation by the Joint Task Force.

Officials say the Joint Task Force has been investigating 28-year-old Ethan Parker and 30-year-old Joshua Harvey since August 2021.

Ethan Parker (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Joshua Harvey (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to detectives, Parker and Harvey were arrested during a car stop earlier on Monday.

Sergeant Anna Gray says JTF executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Bayard Park Drive.

Gray also says Harvey and Parker will be charged with dealing narcotics and other charges will most likely be filed pending the investigation.

EPD says JTF detectives found a pill press and various items used to makes pills.

They say multiple already pressed pills were found as well but have not been tested yet. Detectives suspect they will be fentanyl pills but they need to test them to confirm.

