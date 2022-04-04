Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

EPD: 2 men facing charges after JTF executes search warrant

Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey
Ethan Parker and Joshua Harvey(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says two men are in custody after a lengthy investigation by the Joint Task Force.

Officials say the Joint Task Force has been investigating 28-year-old Ethan Parker and 30-year-old Joshua Harvey since August 2021.

Ethan Parker
Ethan Parker(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
Joshua Harvey
Joshua Harvey(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

According to detectives, Parker and Harvey were arrested during a car stop earlier on Monday.

Sergeant Anna Gray says JTF executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Bayard Park Drive.

Gray also says Harvey and Parker will be charged with dealing narcotics and other charges will most likely be filed pending the investigation.

EPD says JTF detectives found a pill press and various items used to makes pills.

They say multiple already pressed pills were found as well but have not been tested yet. Detectives suspect they will be fentanyl pills but they need to test them to confirm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Rodriguez.
Affidavit: 16-yr-old arrested after deadly hit & run in Evansville
Lucas Lively and Mason Sproat
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Crews called to Franklin Street fire early Monday morning.
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville

Latest News

Evansville bookstore selected to host international “Where’s Waldo” event
Evansville bookstore selected to host international “Where’s Waldo” event
Patrick Blackwell.
VCPO: Evansville man guilty of firearm possession by serious violent felon
City of Evansville looking to fill 150 summer jobs
City of Evansville looking to fill 150 summer jobs
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh