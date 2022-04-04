Early primary voting to begin Tuesday in Indiana
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting begins Tuesday in Indiana for the primary election.
In Evansville, the Old National Events Plaza will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday May 3. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8.
A valid photo ID is required to vote.
People who want to vote, should check with your local election office for hours and locations.
