Early primary voting to begin Tuesday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting begins Tuesday in Indiana for the primary election.

In Evansville, the Old National Events Plaza will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday May 3. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8.

A valid photo ID is required to vote.

People who want to vote, should check with your local election office for hours and locations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.