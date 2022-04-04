Dispatch: Person injured following hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms police responded to a hit and run on Sunday night.

Dispatch says it happened in the area of Franklin Street and Weinbach Avenue.

Officials tell 14 News that one person is hurt.

Police are currently on scene and crime scene has been called.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.