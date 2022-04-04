Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Daviess Co. Sheriff wanting body cameras for deputies, looking for funding

Newscast recording
By Jamee French
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith says his deputies are open to the idea of body cameras.

However, to buy them the department would have to take money away from another project or capitol expense, like replacing a deputies vehicle.

Instead, Sheriff Smith says they’re looking at new funding or grants to help.

Body cameras are something the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has considered for about a year.

Sheriff Smith says buying the cameras alone is not the problem.

“It’s not the initial cost of the cameras,” said Sheriff Smith. “The initial cost of the cameras aren’t that expensive. It’s something we could probably fit in our budget if it was a one time cost. The overall expense though is carried out from year to year.”

Sheriff Smith says the continued charges they would have to pay to store the data from the cameras would get pricy.

He says he doesn’t want to start the body camera program but later have to quit it because the department can’t sustain the cost.

He also says that adding the body cameras to their department would mean adding a new employee.

“We almost think that it needs to be a full-time persons job in order to redact and supply those open records requests and any other evidentiary purposes for court,” said Sheriff Smith.

He says hiring someone new will just take away more money by having to pay another salary, so right now they’re searching for ways to make it work.

If they can eventually get the body cameras, Sheriff Smith feels that they will benefit the department in more ways than just catching evidence.

“It provides total transparency to the public and continues the trust of the community and so fourth if there’s any issues,” said Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith says his next step towards getting these body cameras is once they’re in the next budget year, he’s going to see how much money is available. In the meantime, he is search for grants.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Rodriguez.
Affidavit: 16-yr-old arrested after deadly hit & run in Evansville
Lucas Lively and Mason Sproat
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville

Latest News

Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
police lights
OPD: Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting, one man arrested
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
Fairlawn Elementary student allegedly brings gun to school
Daviess Co. Sheriff wanting body cameras for deputies, looking for funding
Daviess Co. Sheriff wanting body cameras for deputies, looking for funding