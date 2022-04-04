Daviess Co. Sheriff wanting body cameras for deputies, looking for funding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith says his deputies are open to the idea of body cameras.

However, to buy them the department would have to take money away from another project or capitol expense, like replacing a deputies vehicle.

Instead, Sheriff Smith says they’re looking at new funding or grants to help.

Body cameras are something the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has considered for about a year.

Sheriff Smith says buying the cameras alone is not the problem.

“It’s not the initial cost of the cameras,” said Sheriff Smith. “The initial cost of the cameras aren’t that expensive. It’s something we could probably fit in our budget if it was a one time cost. The overall expense though is carried out from year to year.”

Sheriff Smith says the continued charges they would have to pay to store the data from the cameras would get pricy.

He says he doesn’t want to start the body camera program but later have to quit it because the department can’t sustain the cost.

He also says that adding the body cameras to their department would mean adding a new employee.

“We almost think that it needs to be a full-time persons job in order to redact and supply those open records requests and any other evidentiary purposes for court,” said Sheriff Smith.

He says hiring someone new will just take away more money by having to pay another salary, so right now they’re searching for ways to make it work.

If they can eventually get the body cameras, Sheriff Smith feels that they will benefit the department in more ways than just catching evidence.

“It provides total transparency to the public and continues the trust of the community and so fourth if there’s any issues,” said Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith says his next step towards getting these body cameras is once they’re in the next budget year, he’s going to see how much money is available. In the meantime, he is search for grants.

