EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Water officials will be working to replace aging pipes in the neighborhood south of Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville.

They say they’ll be installing 3,000 feet of water pipe and new fire hydrants.

Drivers should expect intermittent road closures over the next several months along Bement Avenue, Russell Avenue and Charlotte Avenue.

You can track the project’s progress here.

Crews to start working on aging pipes south of Mesker Park Zoo. (Evansville Water and Sewer.)

