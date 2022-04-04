Cloudy with showers this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be the rule this week. Tuesday’s high will climb to near 60 with scattered showers during the day. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s and periods of rain. Overnight lows will fall to near 50. We finally start to break out of the rainy pattern by the end of the week. Temps should warm to near 70 on Sunday and Monday as sunshine returns.

