Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Cloudy with showers this week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be the rule this week. Tuesday’s high will climb to near 60 with scattered showers during the day. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 50s and periods of rain. Overnight lows will fall to near 50. We finally start to break out of the rainy pattern by the end of the week. Temps should warm to near 70 on Sunday and Monday as sunshine returns.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Lively and Mason Sproat
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Crews called to Franklin Street fire early Monday morning.
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Mateo Rodriguez.
Affidavit: 16-yr-old arrested after deadly hit & run in Evansville
A Jasper man is facing theft charges after police say he attempted to shoplift on Friday.
Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper

Latest News

Cloudy, Light Rain
14 First Alert 4/4 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/4 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/4
14 First Alert 4/4
3/31 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Chance of rain every day this week