Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Cloudy, Light Rain

By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a sunny Sunday as high temps reached the lower 60s. Cloudy with light rain likely...mainly during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the upper 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday, sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the lower 50s. Tuesday night, showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm. Temps dropping into the upper 40s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday, breezy with showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 50s. The severe weather threat is low.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Lively and Mason Sproat
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
A Jasper man is facing theft charges after police say he attempted to shoplift on Friday.
Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident

Latest News

14 First Alert 4/4
14 First Alert 4/4
3/31 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Chance of rain every day this week
14 First Alert 4/3 at 5pm
14 First Alert 4/3 at 5pm
14 First Alert 4/3 at 10pm
14 First Alert 4/3 at 10pm