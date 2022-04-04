Cloudy, Light Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a sunny Sunday as high temps reached the lower 60s. Cloudy with light rain likely...mainly during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the upper 50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday, sunny and breezy as high temps remain below normal in the lower 50s. Tuesday night, showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm. Temps dropping into the upper 40s under cloudy skies.

Wednesday, breezy with showers and isolated thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 50s. The severe weather threat is low.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.