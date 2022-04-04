Birthday Club
City of Evansville looking to fill 150 summer jobs

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Park Department is looking to fill 150 part-time summer jobs for the 2022 season.

Officials say applications are being accepted for city lifeguards, cashiers, camp counselors and seasonal laborers.

Wages have been increased this year starting at $12 an hour for all positions.

Officials say lifeguards must have a current certification before their first day of work.

Those taking an upcoming certification class will receive a reimbursement for recertification or certification fees at the completion of their scheduled summer shifts.

Click here to apply.

You can also call 812-435-6141 for more information or visit YMCA’s website for information on lifeguard and certification classes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

