City of Evansville looking to fill 150 summer jobs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Park Department is looking to fill 150 part-time summer jobs for the 2022 season.

Officials say applications are being accepted for city lifeguards, cashiers, camp counselors and seasonal laborers.

Wages have been increased this year starting at $12 an hour for all positions.

Officials say lifeguards must have a current certification before their first day of work.

Those taking an upcoming certification class will receive a reimbursement for recertification or certification fees at the completion of their scheduled summer shifts.

You can also call 812-435-6141 for more information or visit YMCA’s website for information on lifeguard and certification classes.

