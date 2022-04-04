Borisova Paces UE Women at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WFIE) – Magdalena Borisova shot a 2-over 74 to lead the University of Evansville women’s golf team in the opening round of the Indiana State Invitational at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

Borisova has been on a roll as of late and continued that on Sunday. Her score is tied for third place, just one off the lead. Her 2-over trails the duo of Ashley Kulka and Caylie Kotlowski of Green Bay, who sit atop the leaderboard with 1-over rounds of 73.

Caitlin O’Donnell was second for the Purple Aces. She opened the tournament with a 5-over 77. She is solidly in the top ten, ranking solidly in the to0p ten in a 7th place tie. One behind her was Allison Enchelmayer. She is tied for the 10th position. Enchelmayer wrapped up Sunday’s round with a 78.

Alyssa McMinn and Mallory Russell are also right in the thick of the battle. Both carded scores of 79 in round one. They are tied for 16th. Individual Carly Frazier scored an 81 in Sunday’s round. As a team, Evansville trails leader Green Bay by seven strokes. The Phoenix finished Sunday at a 301 with the Aces checking in at a 308.

Monday will mark the second and final round of the tournament with play getting under way at 10 a.m. ET.

