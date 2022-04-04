EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s less than a month now until dozens of brave souls rappel off of Evansville’s nine-story CenterPoint Energy building - and it’s all for a good cause.

Over The Edge is a thrilling way for the community to support the non-profit, Granted.

On April 30, 120 people will be rappelling off the CenterPoint building.

Participants commit to donating a minimum of $1,000 to join the adventure.

All of the money raised will go towards making a wish come true for a child with terminal or life-threatening conditions.

Non-profit officials say the funding will also allow Granted to maintain a high level of child and family support through the Beyond The Wish programming.

There are over 100 people participating already and the running total of money raised is nearly $170,000, according to the website.

Granted officials say they even reached out to their families within the non-profit and asked who would be interested in being a part of the event, and they got an overwhelming response.

”We had a lot of children,” said Susan Washburn, executive director of Granted. “Children even in wheelchairs that really wanted to be a part of this, and you know, they face so many challenges every day, and one of the children that are going over says she has been told no so many times and there’s so much out of her control. This is, she looks at this as a way to take her life back.”

We’re told there is a virtual option for those children in wheelchairs.

Area fundraiser supports children with terminal or life-threatening conditions - Pt II

Another pretty neat part is that a lot of the teams are either dressing up or representing something before repelling.

We sat down with one of those teams who chose the band, KISS.

”I was trying to think of something that would get people’s attention, which would increase the fundraising,” said Jeff Purdue, with Granted board of directors. “I’ve been a life-long KISS fan, seen KISS 30 times, and I thought if I rappel as Gene Simmons that’ll probably get some attention. And MY 105.3 radio station ran a promotion with me where I said, ‘hey, if you wanna join my rappelling team.’ Well, I had 10 people reach out to me who are going to rappel with me so pretty cool.”

