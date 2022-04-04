Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Alaska Airlines moves to gender-neutral uniforms, allowing tattoos for employees

Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer...
Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer more leniency on tattoos and hair styles.(Alaska Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alaska Airlines is going gender-neutral with its uniform policy for employees.

In a statement this week, the airline said the updated guidelines will “provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression.”

The carrier will also collaborate with a designer to create gender-neutral uniform items for frontline workers, including flight attendants, customer service agents and lounge employees.

The change follows a 2021 employee allegation that Alaska Airlines’ uniform policy discriminated against workers whose gender expression did not fit male and female dress codes.

Previously, the airline required either “male” or “female” uniforms, along with regulations on other dress codes based on assumed gender. At the time, the carrier said flight attendants could order any “uniform kit of their choice, regardless of gender identity.”

The airline is also updating to allow more flexibility in personal expression, including with tattoos and hair style choices.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mateo Rodriguez.
Affidavit: 16-yr-old arrested after deadly hit & run in Evansville
Lucas Lively and Mason Sproat
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Police: Authorities investigating after human remains found in Newburgh
Crews called to Franklin Street fire early Monday morning.
Crews called to business fire on W. Franklin St. Monday morning
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville
Police: Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Evansville

Latest News

Patrick Blackwell.
VCPO: Evansville man guilty of firearm possession by serious violent felon
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
1st day ends with no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
Inside the ICU: Six Months Later
Inside the ICU: Six Months Later
Early primary voting to begin Tuesday in Indiana