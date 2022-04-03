Thunderbolts fall to Ice Flyers; Split Weekend Set

PENSACOLA, FLA. (WFIE) - After falling behind 4-0 in the second period, the Thunderbolts rallied to pull within a pair, but could not complete the comeback in a 4-2 loss in Pensacola on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, April 7th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812) 422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Pensacola opened a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Andrew Shewfelt and Frederic Letourneau, and further extended the lead to 4-0 in the second period off goals from Malik Johnson and Jan Salak. By no fault of his own, goaltender Chris Janzen was swapped out after the 4th goal and replaced with Evan Moyse, and the Thunderbolts soon found life late in the second period as Scott Kirton got the Thunderbolts on the board at 16:41 from Vincenzo Renda. Evansville’s best period by far was the third period, outshooting the Ice Flyers 15-4 and getting another goal on the board as Kirton scored again from Derek Osik at 16:23, however that would be as close as the Thunderbolts got, losing 4-2

Kirton scored both Evansville goals. Janzen stopped 18 of 22 shots faced, while Moyse stopped all 10 shots faced in relief. The Thunderbolts and Ice Flyers do not meet again this regular season.

