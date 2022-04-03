Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say two wanted felons out of Kentucky were taken into custody Saturday night in Warrick County.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, this happened at a house along Falls Creek Drive in Newburgh.

The sheriff’s office tells 14 News that deputies received a tip about the suspects’ whereabouts on Saturday morning, and then set up a perimeter around the home later in the afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation has been handed over to the U.S. Marshalls Service.

The Warrick County Sheriff tells 14 News that the two suspects are now in custody.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.