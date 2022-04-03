Over 500 competitors participate in YMCA Camp Carson archery event

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, YMCA Camp Carson hosted a regional archery shooting event on Saturday.

The event was in partnership with the Toyota Indiana YMCA and North Gibson School Corporation. It was the first outdoor National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event in Indiana.

More than 500 archers came from all across the state to compete. Event coordinators hoped to raise funds to provide camp scholarships for children who otherwise could not afford them.

“What you’ll find with archers, is that we like to have fun, but we tend to be a competitive bunch,” Mary Williams, volunteer coach for the North Gibson Archery Club said. “Archery is a unique sport because you not only concentrate on your individual growth and scores, but it contributes to your team scores as well. When you’re shooting your bows, you take it pretty seriously for sure.”

28 schools participated in the archery competition.

Other activities were also held, such as woodcarving, hiking, and a climbing wall.

