Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Over 500 competitors participate in YMCA Camp Carson archery event

Over 500 competitors participate in YMCA Camp Carson archery event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, YMCA Camp Carson hosted a regional archery shooting event on Saturday.

The event was in partnership with the Toyota Indiana YMCA and North Gibson School Corporation. It was the first outdoor National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) event in Indiana.

More than 500 archers came from all across the state to compete. Event coordinators hoped to raise funds to provide camp scholarships for children who otherwise could not afford them.

“What you’ll find with archers, is that we like to have fun, but we tend to be a competitive bunch,” Mary Williams, volunteer coach for the North Gibson Archery Club said. “Archery is a unique sport because you not only concentrate on your individual growth and scores, but it contributes to your team scores as well. When you’re shooting your bows, you take it pretty seriously for sure.”

28 schools participated in the archery competition.

Other activities were also held, such as woodcarving, hiking, and a climbing wall.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro murder trial expected to wrap up Friday
Owensboro suspect found not guilty of murder charge
Candilyn Sexton
Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester
Distracted driver detail leads to several traffic stops in Evansville
Distracted driver detail leads to several traffic stops in Evansville
Anthony Stanton Jr.
Evansville man arrested after brief chase
Landon Marx
VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase

Latest News

Over 500 competitors participate in YMCA Camp Carson archery event
Over 500 competitors participate in YMCA Camp Carson archery event
Evansville church raises money for Ukraine with food fundraiser
Evansville church raises money for Ukraine with food fundraiser
Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper
Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident