Moore Wins another High Jump Title, as KWC Track & Field Competes in Bowling Green

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WFIE) - This past weekend the Kentucky Wesleyan Track and Field team competed at Western Kentucky University. As has become the normal lately, Joshua Moore won the high jump with a leap of 2.00m (6-6.75).

On the men’s side, Jayden Freeman came in 11th in the 100m dash with a time of 11.00 flat.

Ashton Weaver also finished 11th in the 110m hurdles, crossing the line with a time of 16.26.

Keith Williams finished in 12th in the triple jump with a leap of 12.94m (42-5.50). Teammate O’Khari Hughes came in two places behind Williams, jumping 12.43m (40-9.50).

On the women’s side, Jenna Burns opened her outdoor campaign by finishing 11th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:00.63.

Also finishing 11th in her event was Abigail Lesniak, who ran an 18:45.30 in the 5000m.

Cambria Vincent set a new personal best in the discus throw with a mark of 30.78m (101-0.00) to take 14th. 

The Panthers will be back in action when they travel to Wabash on Saturday, April 9th for the Huntsman Family Invitational.

