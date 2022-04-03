Chance of rain every day this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a cold and frosty start this morning, today turned out beautiful with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. I hope you got outside and enjoyed it because we will not see much sunshine the rest of the week. In fact, there is at least a slight chance of rain every day Monday through Friday as we are tracking three low pressure systems that will impact the Tri-State.

Clouds will move in this evening, and the overnight hours will be mostly cloudy. The good news is those clouds will help trap some of the heat from the day, kind of like a blanket, so our temperatures will only fall into the mid 40s overnight.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight, but most of us will stay dry until Monday morning. A low pressure system will pass to our north Monday, bringing us cloudy skies and scattered showers. Monday will not be a total washout as there will be dry time mixed in throughout the day as well. It looks like our best chance of rain will be during the morning, but hit-or-miss showers will remain possible through the afternoon and evening as well. Despite the lack of sunshine, a warm breeze from the south-southwest will keep our temperatures fairly mild, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60°.

As that first low pressure system pushes off to the east, the next one will move in from the southwest. Tuesday may be the rainiest day of the week with showers likely on and off throughout the entire day. However, that low pressure system will also bring some warmer air up from the south with it, so our high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

The third and final low pressure system brings our rain chances for the second half of the week. The cold front associated with that system will swing through the Tri-State Wednesday, bringing us another round of rain.

Some briefly heavy rain or a few rumbles of thunder may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks like any chance of severe weather will stay to our south. Around a half-inch of rain will be possible both days.

As that cold front pushes off to the east, our skies will clear Wednesday evening. The first half of Thursday is probably our best shot at some sunshine. Then, our final round of rain will wrap around on the backside of that system Thursday evening and continue into Friday.

The cold front on Wednesday will cause a dip in our temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s Wednesday but will only make it into the mid 50s Thursday and upper 40s Friday. Temperatures will rebound into the low 50s Saturday as the clouds gradually clear. Next Sunday looks a lot like today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s!

