Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.(Source: Mike Mozart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, adding that the franchisee terminated the midlevel worker. The employee didn’t work directly for Applebee’s.

Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, who was the manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He quit soon after he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.

The restaurant remained closed the next day and the email began circulating widely online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro murder trial expected to wrap up Friday
Owensboro suspect found not guilty of murder charge
Landon Marx
VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase
Pedestrians are excited to stop using crosswalks.
Evansville residents react to US-41 pedestrian bridge progress
Otter found trapped in Gibson Co. man’s pond
Otter found trapped in Gibson Co. man’s pond
Some have taken an illegal route to get gas without it hitting their wallet.
Law enforcement investigate gas thefts around Tri-State

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes as he resigns from motion picture academy
Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3,"...
Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93
Evansville church raises money for Ukraine with food fundraiser
Evansville church raises money for Ukraine with food fundraiser
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh
Sheriff’s Office: Two wanted suspects from Kentucky arrested in Newburgh