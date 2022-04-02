Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is facing theft charges after police say he attempted to shoplift on Friday.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart located on the 4500 block of Rhine Strasse at around 8 p.m.

Police say they were called in reference to a man concealing items and under ringing merchandise.

Once police arrived, officers say they determined that 49-year-old Jaime Menjivar Pacheco tried to leave the store with unpaid merchandise.

Menjivar Pacheco is currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

