JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Officials say they’re looking for a man in connection to a theft that happened at a local store.

They say the incident took place Thursday around 8:40 p.m.

JPD says they believe the suspect is about 30-years-old and he was driving a light or silver colored SUV.

The police department says if you can help, call them at 812-482-2255 or remain anonymous and call 812-481-COPS.

