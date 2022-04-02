Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Officials say they’re looking for a man in connection to a theft that happened at a local store.

JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident
JPD: Asking for public’s help finding suspect in connection to theft incident(Jasper Police Department)

They say the incident took place Thursday around 8:40 p.m.

JPD says they believe the suspect is about 30-years-old and he was driving a light or silver colored SUV.

The police department says if you can help, call them at 812-482-2255 or remain anonymous and call 812-481-COPS.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro murder trial expected to wrap up Friday
Owensboro suspect found not guilty of murder charge
Candilyn Sexton
Coroner: Evansville murder victim was in 3rd trimester
Distracted driver detail leads to several traffic stops in Evansville
Distracted driver detail leads to several traffic stops in Evansville
Anthony Stanton Jr.
Evansville man arrested after brief chase
Landon Marx
VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase

Latest News

A Jasper man is facing theft charges after police say he attempted to shoplift on Friday.
Police: Man arrested for attempting to shoplift at Walmart in Jasper
Event organizers put together a little taste of Ukraine for those that came out in support.
Evansville church raises money for Ukraine with food fundraiser
Pedestrians are excited to stop using crosswalks.
Evansville residents react to US-41 pedestrian bridge progress
VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase
VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase