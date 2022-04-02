Frost Advisory Sunday morning, daily rain chances Monday-Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a few showers rolling through the Tri-State this evening, but those will push off to the east by around 8 or 9 PM, and our skies will turn mostly clear for the rest of the night.

Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening, then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning. Areas of frost may develop late tonight, so another Frost Advisory has been issued from 2 AM to 9 AM Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and that sunshine will help warm us up a few more degrees. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

That sunshine will be short-lived as we have at least a slight chance of rain every day Monday through Friday thanks to three low pressure systems.

The first low pressure system will move through our region Monday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. However, our temperatures will remain mild, topping out in the low 60s.

As that system moves out, another will move in from the southwest. The center of that low pressure system will pass to our south-southeast, but we will still get caught up in the rain from it for much of the day Tuesday. Once again, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

The third and final low pressure system moves in from the northwest Wednesday. The center of that system will stay to our north, but a cold front draped to its south will pass through our region, bringing us yet another chance of rain.

That cold front will also usher in some cooler weather. Highs will be in the lower 60s Wednesday, but we will only make it into the mid 50s Thursday and upper 40s to near 50° Friday.

The bulk of the rain will fall during the first half of the week, but that final low pressure system will linger to our north, and a few showers may wrap around on the backside of that system Thursday afternoon and evening and could even linger into Friday.

Although there are several chances of rain in the week ahead, I doubt any of them will amount to much. Most of us will probably pick up less than an inch of rain this entire week, and severe weather is not expected at this time.

