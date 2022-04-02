Evansville residents react to US-41 pedestrian bridge progress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke updated the progress of a pedestrian bridge across U.S. Highway 41 at Washington Avenue.

For years, the intersection, which sits right next to Bosse High School, has been a busy stretch of road that pedestrians are expected to cross.

For people like former student Dezz Jamar, it was six lanes of obstacle every day.

“It was hectic,” Jamar explained while parked at the intersection. “This light is long as hell, y’all.”

For pedestrians Noah Reed and Ernest Sims, it can be concerning.

“It’s kind of frightening a little bit, because you never know when you’re going to get hit or something,” said Reed.

“You don’t know how to walk,” said Sims, a soon-to-be student of Bosse High. “You got to wait for all the cars to stop.”

Those waits can last a long time, too.

For well over a year now, the city of Evansville and the Indiana Department of Transportation has planned the pedestrian bridge to fix all those problems.

“I got to share this challenge with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, who then directed INDOT to find a safe solution,” Mayor Winnecke explained in his address on Monday.

If approved, the bridge will be a truss bridge, with long ramps making it handicap accessible.

Pedestrians say it should make the whole road more accessible.

“That’s 100, that’s what they should do, you feel me?” Jamar said. “Pedestrians. Keep the pedestrians safe you know? Keep us safe, y’all!”

The bridge will have another public hearing this summer, and if all is approved, officials say they plan to start taking construction bids in 2023.

