Woman accused of pulling knife on deputies to appear in court

Woman accused of pulling knife on deputies to appear in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A court hearing is set for the woman accused of pulling a knife on authorities during a court-ordered eviction last week in Evansville.

It happened at Eden East apartments just off North Green River Road.

Authorities were on scene of a stand-off for nearly three hours.

We’re told 46-year-old Antwynette Pope surrendered after deputies fired tear gas into the apartment.

Pope’s court hearing is scheduled for 1 this afternoon.

Antwynette Pope.
Antwynette Pope.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

