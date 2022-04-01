Woman accused of pulling knife on deputies to appear in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A court hearing is set for the woman accused of pulling a knife on authorities during a court-ordered eviction last week in Evansville.

It happened at Eden East apartments just off North Green River Road.

Authorities were on scene of a stand-off for nearly three hours.

We’re told 46-year-old Antwynette Pope surrendered after deputies fired tear gas into the apartment.

Pope’s court hearing is scheduled for 1 this afternoon.

Antwynette Pope. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

