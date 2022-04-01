VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in custody after leading Vanderburgh County authorities on a chase.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a car in the area of Kratzville Road and Allens Lane due to the driver having an active felony warrant.

That driver was identified as Landon Ellis Marx.

According to a social media post, Marx refused to stop, leading police on a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities say Marx’s car went off road during the pursuit near a home construction site.

Landon Marx's car (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Marx then surrendered to deputies.

We’re told he’s facing charges for dealing a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.

