VCSO: Evansville man in custody after leading authorities on chase
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in custody after leading Vanderburgh County authorities on a chase.
Deputies say they attempted to stop a car in the area of Kratzville Road and Allens Lane due to the driver having an active felony warrant.
That driver was identified as Landon Ellis Marx.
According to a social media post, Marx refused to stop, leading police on a vehicle pursuit.
Authorities say Marx’s car went off road during the pursuit near a home construction site.
Marx then surrendered to deputies.
We’re told he’s facing charges for dealing a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
