USI guard Isaiah Stafford enters transfer portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana freshman guard Isaiah Stafford announced Wednesday that he’s entered his name into the transfer portal.

He played in 23 games and averaged nine points per game in his one season with the Screaming Eagles.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Isaiah Stafford has put his name into the transfer portal... was a freshman at USI this past season... https://t.co/wFyZrMQ4b7 — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.