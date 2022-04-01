Birthday Club
USI guard Isaiah Stafford enters transfer portal

USI guard Isaiah Stafford enters transfer portal
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana freshman guard Isaiah Stafford announced Wednesday that he’s entered his name into the transfer portal.

He played in 23 games and averaged nine points per game in his one season with the Screaming Eagles.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

